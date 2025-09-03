Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDSN. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

