Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $224.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Icon Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ICLR opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. Icon has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $323.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.87.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Icon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,946 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,639,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Icon by 587.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after buying an additional 983,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,814,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

