Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 1,510.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,869 shares of company stock worth $140,384. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

