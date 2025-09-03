Insider Selling: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Sells 13,716 Shares of Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) insider Ahmad Khan sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KLA stock opened at $846.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $904.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $959.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in KLA by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

