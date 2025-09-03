Insider Selling: Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Sells 154,337 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Manning sold 154,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $4,312,175.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 947,328 shares in the company, valued at $26,468,344.32. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Technologies Price Performance

LQDA opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Liquidia Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

