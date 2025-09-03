Interface, Inc. $TILE Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Interface were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Interface by 49.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Interface by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interface by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $375.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,462.24. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,573. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

