Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 401,236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,803 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

