Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Insider Gary Guthart Sells 29,360 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $469.07 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

