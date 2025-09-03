Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF $IGPT Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGPT. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

IGPT stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $498.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

