Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Short Interest Up 5,254.1% in August

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 722,800 shares, agrowthof5,254.1% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

