Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 842,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ PFM opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

