Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, agrowthof3,450.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 636,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 415,343 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,327,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

