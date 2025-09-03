Invesco Ltd. Acquires 54,065 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. $SBI

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 73,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

