Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,881 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

