Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 163,432 Luminar Technologies, Inc. $LAZR

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161,477 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 270.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.95. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Luminar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

