Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,775.14. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Applied Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

