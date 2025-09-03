Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust $JHI

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 74.3% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.