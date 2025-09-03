Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,525 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. $BWG

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 248,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

