Invesco Ltd. Buys 70,191 Shares of PUTNAM MANAGED $PMM

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PUTNAM MANAGED (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PUTNAM MANAGED were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PUTNAM MANAGED during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in PUTNAM MANAGED during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PUTNAM MANAGED by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PUTNAM MANAGED during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in PUTNAM MANAGED during the first quarter worth $406,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. PUTNAM MANAGED has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

