Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 833,335 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 194.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 6.8% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.87. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Guggenheim set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

