Invesco Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 32,950.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $12.00 price objective on Jamf in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 16,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $173,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,524,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,085.75. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAMF stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.58 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

