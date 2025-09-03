Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Select ETF $HIYS

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Select ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Select ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HIYS opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.