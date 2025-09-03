Invesco Ltd. Purchases 12,834 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR $RLX

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 411.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.10.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). RLX Technology had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $122.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.00 million.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

RLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RLX Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

