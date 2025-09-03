Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 668,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

