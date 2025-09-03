Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 365.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 156,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

