Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,947 Shares of Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vaalco Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 776.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaalco Energy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vaalco Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Vaalco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $411.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vaalco Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Vaalco Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Vaalco Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

