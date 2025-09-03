Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,233 Shares of Funko, Inc. $FNKO

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Funko were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 404,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Funko by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Funko by 952.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,090 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 5,429.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,011,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 993,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $179.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30). Funko had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business had revenue of $193.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Funko from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

