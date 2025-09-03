Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,614 Shares of Berry Corporation $BRY

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Berry were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 283,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 510,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BRY opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Berry Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRY. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

