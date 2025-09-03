Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,818 Shares of First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Foundation by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $481.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

