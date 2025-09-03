Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,864 Shares of Eni SpA $E

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ENI were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of E. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.5826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 440.0%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

