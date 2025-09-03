Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,909 Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SSYS stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $882.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.62. Stratasys, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

