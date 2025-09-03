Invesco Ltd. Sells 39,940 Shares of INV VK MUN OPP $VMO

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in INV VK MUN OPP were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 84,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 184,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of INV VK MUN OPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INV VK MUN OPP Stock Performance
Shares of INV VK MUN OPP stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. INV VK MUN OPP has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.
INV VK MUN OPP Dividend Announcement
INV VK MUN OPP Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
