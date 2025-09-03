Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,833 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 156,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.