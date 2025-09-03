Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,006 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 97,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

