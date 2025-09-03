Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,314 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3,256.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $708.48 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $380.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

