Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. $HVT

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 59.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4,637.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $342,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,305.32. This represents a 33.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

