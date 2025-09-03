Investors Purchase Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

EVLV opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.71. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 73.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,146 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.