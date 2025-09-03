Investors Purchase Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.
EVLV opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.71. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 73.04% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
