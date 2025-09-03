Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 34.9%

IONS opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,900. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $408,697.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,499.60. This trade represents a 15.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,568 shares of company stock worth $1,705,296. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,400 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,727,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,801,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

