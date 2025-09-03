IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4,282.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 175,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,846 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $742,577.60. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,173.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,634.42. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.95. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

