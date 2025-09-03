IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $14.67. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 424,038 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 43,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 810.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systrade AG raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 6.2% in the second quarter. Systrade AG now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

