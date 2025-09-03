iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $923.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

