iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,600 shares, anincreaseof443.3% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 789,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,972,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTP opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0904 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

