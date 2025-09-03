iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,600 shares, anincreaseof443.3% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 789,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,972,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTP opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.