iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.62. 9,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 9,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITDE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

