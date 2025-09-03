iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,200 shares, agrowthof457.1% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 1.2%

EWO stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Austria ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWO. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 128,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 466.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

