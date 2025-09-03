iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,338 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

