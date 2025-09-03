iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 168,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,436,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

