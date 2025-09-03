iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 441.7% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 106,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

