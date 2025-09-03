iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 679,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,400,000.

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

