James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 854.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on James Hardie Industries

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.