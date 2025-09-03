Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 514,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 138,046 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

